Page 13: Food with a view at Oyster Reef Club

As for the food, look for an emphasis on coastal style cuisine. (Photo source: WLOX)

When you go up to the roof of the building, you are 51 feet above the ground. (Photo source: WLOX)

The unique structure, a new restaurant called Oyster Reef Club in the Long Beach Harbor, is attracting a lot of attention. (Photo source: WLOX)

It's a sign of the times in post-Katrina South Mississippi, homes and businesses built up to meet new standards. A restaurant in Long Beach is getting recognized, because it's way up in the air.

The unique structure, a new restaurant called Oyster Reef Club in the Long Beach Harbor, is attracting a lot of attention.

Because of elevation, it is essentially a five-story building towering over the coastal landscape. An elevator ride takes you to the restaurant and bar and reveals stunning views.

This look at the Mississippi Coast is sure to appeal to visitors, especially out-of-towners.

"This is an added benefit to Long Beach. It's going to bring tourists here to see it. There is no other view like this in West Harrison County," said Jordan Nicoud.

Contractor Jimmy Levens built the structure according to post-Katrina elevation standards. The restaurant reaches 36 feet at the base of the building.

Levens also used construction techniques that make Oyster Reef Club as hurricane proof as possible.

"It's all concrete construction. The structure is built to withstand as much as nature puts out there," according to Levens.

When you go up to the roof of the building, you are 51 feet above the ground. Nicoud plans to develop the roof top area and make it available for private parties and receptions.

As for the food, look for an emphasis on coastal style cuisine.

"We have the true definition of flavors and seafood that we have along the Mississippi Coast," said Nicoud.

It's food with a view at Oyster Reef Club, high atop the Long Beach Harbor.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.