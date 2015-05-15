South Mississippi Red Cross volunteers are heading to help flood ravaged Texas

Help is heading to flood ravaged Texas from South Mississippi. Friday morning the South East Mississippi American Red Cross loaded up an Emergency Response Vehicle with supplies and two volunteers.

Kim Black and Becky Rotundo are heading toward Houston with the supplies, but that's not their final destination. On the drive they will be directed to which Texas town they are going to help.

Southeast Mississippi Chapter Executive Director John McFarland said the ERV the volunteers are driving to Texas was given to the Red Cross from the people of Kuwait following emergency help given to them by volunteers in our community.

