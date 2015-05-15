Woman wanted in connection with Gulfport kidnapping

June Marie Nolan, 45, is wanted in connection to an apparent kidnapping that we first reported Wednesday. (Photo Source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

The Gulfport Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a kidnapping and armed robbery suspect. June Marie Nolan, 45, is wanted in connection to an apparent kidnapping that we first reported Wednesday.

Authorities tell us they responded to Value Place Hotel around 6:00pm on Wednesday. Someone said a friend was having a seizure in her room. Upon arriving, firefighters found the victim inside her room bound with clothing. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Later, she positively identified Nolan as her attacker and provided police with a description.

June Marie Nolan is 5'6" and 160 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she may be driving a small white minivan.

If you have any information regarding Nolan's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959, or contact crime stoppers at www.msocastcrimestoppers.com.

