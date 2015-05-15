Gulfport man arrested on gun charges in Biloxi

Akeem Williams, 23, was arrested after attempting to flee from police during a traffic stop near CT Switzer Rd, shortly after 5:00.am. Friday. (Photo Source: Biloxi Police Department)

A Gulfport man is behind bars following an early morning arrest in Biloxi. Akeem Williams, 23, was arrested after attempting to flee from police during a traffic stop near CT Switzer Rd, shortly after 5:00.am. Friday.

Biloxi police stopped Williams for speeding, but then noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the car. The officer then found that Williams did not have a driver's license.

After being told to exit the car, Williams attempted to flee on foot. He was captured after a short chase. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded 9 mm handgun which was within reach of the driver. Williams, who was convicted of burglary in 2010 in Biloxi, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with several misdemeanor offenses including resisting arrest.

He is being held at the Harrison County Jail on $50,000 bond, pending his initial court appearance.

