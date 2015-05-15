Wooden boats sail in to Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Wooden boats sail in to Biloxi

Wooden boats sail in to Biloxi

Wooden vessels, of all shapes and sizes, will be on display this weekend for the annual Billy Creel Memorial Wooden & Classic Boat Show. (Photo Source: WLOX) Wooden vessels, of all shapes and sizes, will be on display this weekend for the annual Billy Creel Memorial Wooden & Classic Boat Show. (Photo Source: WLOX)
The two-day event at the Schooner Pier Complex takes place Saturday and Sunday. (Photo source: WLOX) The two-day event at the Schooner Pier Complex takes place Saturday and Sunday. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Wooden vessels, of all shapes and sizes, will be on display this weekend for the annual Billy Creel Memorial Wooden & Classic Boat Show. The two-day event at the Schooner Pier Complex takes place Saturday and Sunday.

Organizer of the boat show, Robin David said, "We have seven or eight wooden yachts that will be new to the show this year, and slew of boats from Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and, of course, Mississippi. All of the slips at the schooner pier are full."

More than 20 exhibitors will offer model boats, T-shirts, art work, pottery, stained glass boat models and other nautical items. Food booths will offer fresh fried fish and shrimp plates, hamburgers, hot dogs, shrimp jambalaya, refreshment booths.

Visitors also will be able to sail aboard the 68' two-masted Biloxi schooners "Glenn L. Swetman" and "Mike Sekul." The vessels will set sail every hour beginning at 11 a.m.,with a final sail departing at 4 p.m. Tickets will cost $15 per person; children under 4 are free.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for those ages 13-18, and children under 12 are free.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly