Wooden boats sail in to Biloxi

Wooden vessels, of all shapes and sizes, will be on display this weekend for the annual Billy Creel Memorial Wooden & Classic Boat Show. The two-day event at the Schooner Pier Complex takes place Saturday and Sunday.

Organizer of the boat show, Robin David said, "We have seven or eight wooden yachts that will be new to the show this year, and slew of boats from Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and, of course, Mississippi. All of the slips at the schooner pier are full."

More than 20 exhibitors will offer model boats, T-shirts, art work, pottery, stained glass boat models and other nautical items. Food booths will offer fresh fried fish and shrimp plates, hamburgers, hot dogs, shrimp jambalaya, refreshment booths.

Visitors also will be able to sail aboard the 68' two-masted Biloxi schooners "Glenn L. Swetman" and "Mike Sekul." The vessels will set sail every hour beginning at 11 a.m.,with a final sail departing at 4 p.m. Tickets will cost $15 per person; children under 4 are free.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for those ages 13-18, and children under 12 are free.

