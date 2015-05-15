NOW ON GMM: Mississippi blues legend B.B. King dies at 89; thund - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NOW ON GMM: Mississippi blues legend B.B. King dies at 89; thunderstorms likely through tomorrow

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
A LEGEND LOST: Mississippi blues legend B.B. King died overnight at his home in Las Vegas. We're live on Good Morning Mississippi from the B.B. King Blues Club in Memphis with how the legend is being remembered. >> http://shout.lt/3GV0

Meteorologist Tommy Richards says showers and thunderstorms are likely through Saturday. Catch his full forecast right now including radar on GMM. >> http://shout.lt/1n28

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

