Ocean Springs PD says goodbye to K9 officer

The Ocean Springs Police Department lost a valuable member of its force this week.

Will, a K9 officer, died Monday afternoon from medical problems. Will joined the department four years ago and was assigned to the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.

He was featured in the WLOX special report "Canine Cops."

Will and his new handler, Chris Strong, made numerous arrests connected to drugs and other crimes.

"It was devastating. It's been a hard week so far, but sometimes you just got to pick up and keep going," said Strong. "He was an amazing tracker. He was really good at narcotics work. I mean, he was a jammed up dog, and I hope we can find another one like him, but there's no way we can replace him at all."

Will was six years old when he passed away.

