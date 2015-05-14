Kiln family charged with growing marijuana inside & outside thei - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Kiln family charged with growing marijuana inside & outside their home

KILN, MS (WLOX) -

A retired U.S. Marine, his wife who works in the medical field, and their son who is a senior in high school have all been arrested charged with growing marijuana inside and outside their Kiln home.

One community member who knows the Duncan family said Thursday she was shocked when she found they had been arrested. Hancock County Narcotics Agents went to the home Wednesday evening after getting tips that the family was allegedly selling marijuana.

The home is in the quiet Ridgewood subdivision, tucked away on a cul-de-sac on Broken Arrow Drive. Inside, Hancock County Narcotics Agents found a marijuana grow room in the attic of this garage. The room agents said was designed specifically to grow high grade marijuana with insulated walls, plenty of electricity, lighting, heating, water and fans.

Outside the home in the yard agents also found 22 potted marijuana plants.

Doyle Duncan, Deborah Duncan and their 18-year-old son Davis Duncan have are all charged with cultivation of marijuana. Davis Duncan is also charged with tampering with evidence after agents said he tried to flush marijuana down the toilet.

