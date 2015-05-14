Police: Fugitive tried to run over Ocean Springs officer

Ocean Springs police are looking for a fugitive on the run after he allegedly tried to run over an officer with his truck Thursday.

Detective Capt. William Jackson said Remi Pickerom, 21, of Biloxi, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and felony eluding.

Jackson said police were called to Studio 6 Hotel on Bienville Boulevard to deal with a trespasser. Officials say Pickerom was told not to come on the hotel's property after drug paraphernalia was found in a room he had rented in the past.

Jackson said Officer Phillip Pearson arrived on the scene, and spotted Pickerom getting into his truck while he was talking to the hotel manager. Police described the truck as a black Ford F150 with the Mississippi license plate #BISHINS.

Jackson said Phillips ordered Pickerom out of the vehicle, but he did not comply. That's when Phillips attempted to block the truck from leaving by standing in its path.

According to authorities, Pickerom attempted to run over Phillips, who had drawn his gun but did not shoot because innocent bystanders where in the area. Phillips feared a stray round could have struck a civilian.

Jackson said Pickerom fled the scene, driving eastbound on Highway 90. Phillips gave chase in his police cruiser, but lost sight of the truck and terminated the pursuit.

Pickerom's last known address is 202 Fountain Lane in Biloxi.

If you have any information on Pickerom's whereabouts, please contact Ocean Springs police at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

