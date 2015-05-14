Army vet creates monument to salute his brothers in arms

"I welcome anybody that wants to come by and say a prayer for their loved one that were hurt or killed," Padgett said of his home display on Windrow Place in Moss Point. (Photo source: WLOX)

Padgett is an Army veteran who served during the Korean War. His display pays tribute to all branches of the military. (Photo source: WLOX)

If you drive down Windrow Place in Moss Point, a feeling of patriotism will build up inside you. That's because of the efforts of one man, an Army veteran who served during the Korean War.

Sam Padgett is a quiet man, who takes meticulous care of his home and yard. That yard holds something very special, a homemade tribute to his fellow veterans.

"I do this because I believe in this country and I fought for this country and I'm still fighting for the people that want to do right in this country," Padgett explained.

Mother Nature's bounty adorns the memorial, with some help from Sam.

"Mainly, I just come and take care of the flowers and come out here and check the monument and make sure it's okay and check all the medals. I've got a thing here with a coin for all branches of the military."

Something else was handmade by Sam.

"The flagpole, as you can see right here, is an old water pipe that was discarded after Katrina. They were throwing them out. I welded them together and I made a flagpole out of it," Padgett said.

Those flags are everywhere, as are a pair of Army boots. His neighbors love the tribute to veterans, and so do others who happen to see the memorial. "I still keep it pretty. Take care of of it, and they drive by and I welcome anybody that wants to come by and say a prayer for their loved one that were hurt or killed."

Sam Padgett has seen a lot in his 83 years on this planet, but to this day, he still loves this country, still loves what America stands for. But he also has some advice for an up and coming generation.

"It's not who is going to have the biggest billfold or bank account. That's not important. The important thing is to have a beautiful country and a safe country."

Words of wisdom from a true patriot.

Padgett created the memorial about 10 years ago, and has been adding to it ever since.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.