Golf tournament fundraiser for Sacred Heart Elementary

A handicap scramble golf tournament is being held to benefit Sacred Heart Elementary. The event is Saturday, May 23rd at Gulf Hill Golf Course in Ocean Springs.

Registration begins at 7:00a.m. and the shotgun start starts at 7:30a.m. The fee is $60 per player which includes green fee and golf cart.

Three man-mixed teams are mandatory, if you do not have a team one will be assigned. You must be 21 years old or older to participate. Cash prizes vary.

For more information, call (228) 297-1311.

