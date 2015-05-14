Shuckers infielder Yadiel Rivera promoted to AAA Colorado Spring - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Shuckers infielder Yadiel Rivera promoted to AAA Colorado Springs

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Yadiel Rivera became the first member of the Biloxi Shuckers to be promoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs following his outstanding play over 32 games with Biloxi.

The 23-year-old Puerto Rico native batted .322, slammed eight doubles, two triples, belted one home run, 13 RBIs and eight stolen bases.  Rivera's batting average ranks eight in the Southern League.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Rivera in the ninth round in 2010 and is ranked by Baseball America as the Brewers No. 13 prospect and top defensive infielder.  He batted .258 with five home runs, 30 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 124 games with Advance-A Brevard County and Double-A Huntsville in 2014.

32-year-old Tyler LaTorre joins the Shuckers from Rookie-Helena.  LaTorre has played in 11 games for the Shuckers this season and was batting .200 with a double and .385 on-base percentage.

The Shuckers take a swing at the Jackson Generals in Tennessee tonight at 7:05. Biloxi has won back-to-back games over the Generals.

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved. 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:46:15 GMT
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly