Shuckers infielder Yadiel Rivera promoted to AAA Colorado Springs

Yadiel Rivera became the first member of the Biloxi Shuckers to be promoted to Triple-A Colorado Springs following his outstanding play over 32 games with Biloxi.



The 23-year-old Puerto Rico native batted .322, slammed eight doubles, two triples, belted one home run, 13 RBIs and eight stolen bases. Rivera's batting average ranks eight in the Southern League.



The Milwaukee Brewers selected Rivera in the ninth round in 2010 and is ranked by Baseball America as the Brewers No. 13 prospect and top defensive infielder. He batted .258 with five home runs, 30 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 124 games with Advance-A Brevard County and Double-A Huntsville in 2014.



32-year-old Tyler LaTorre joins the Shuckers from Rookie-Helena. LaTorre has played in 11 games for the Shuckers this season and was batting .200 with a double and .385 on-base percentage.



The Shuckers take a swing at the Jackson Generals in Tennessee tonight at 7:05. Biloxi has won back-to-back games over the Generals.



