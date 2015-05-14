William Carey and New Hope Foundation establish new program for students

A joint effort involving the Tradition Campus of William Carey University will give future educators a hands-on training experience they can use in the work force. (Photo source: WLOX)

A joint effort involving the Tradition Campus of William Carey University will give future educators a hands-on training experience they can use in the work force.

"This is a great opportunity for William Carey and New Hope Foundation to collaborate and help these young people," Administrative Dean Jerry Bracey said.

With this agreement, university leaders believe they can enhance South Mississippi school districts by helping future teachers train on how to deal with kids who have behavioral or mental disabilities.

"Our sole existence is to serve the needs of the community, and we're dependent on the support from that same community. We're delighted Mr. Moore is to sign this agreement and hope that it will flourish and blossom to something very significant," President of William Carey Dr. Tommy King said.

"I appreciate that," Tom Moore replied.

Moore is the Executive Director of the New Hope Program. He says the program gives the university's students the opportunity to get educated and trained.

"We help with different plans, writing different behavior plans, working with the parents, working with them on how we can solve different issues with the children, but also how we can move forward and incorporate what they do in life later on," Moore said.

All parties involved say they look forward to the students here at the Tradition campus taking advantage of this new program.

"They're excited, because they know that autism is a growing area of concern in the State of Mississippi and in the nation. So, this will give them the opportunity to not only work with developmental disorders, but other types of emotional disorders that children and adolescents experience," Director of Psychology Carol Jones said.

The New Hope Program is currently being used in six different coastal counties.

