Three charged following Hancock County drug raid

Three people are facing federal charges following the raid of a Waveland doctor's office Wednesday evening.

Dr. Steve Morris, Peggy Laporte, and Brittany Spikes all worked at Total Health Solutions on Highway 90. Each has been charged with 50 counts of conspiracy to possess and distribute, and dispense of a controlled substance outside of the scope of a professional practice.

The charges come after the DEA conducted a raid on the business, and seized multiple boxes of evidence. All three suspects appeared in federal court in Gulfport Thursday morning. They each face up to 20 years in prison, and a $1 million fine.

