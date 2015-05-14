UPDATE: Bond set at $1M for George Co. DUI suspect

Kimberlie Dailey, 28, of George County was arrested right after the fatal accident. She's charged with DUI Causing Death (times three). (Photo source: George Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

The woman who drove head on into a vehicle on Marshall Smith Road in George County Wednesday afternoon is now bing held on a $1 million bond after being charged with DUI Causing Death (times three).

Kimberlie Dailey, 28, of George County was arrested right after the fatal accident. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at scene. The other later died at Singing River Hospital.

Officials identified the victims as James Andrew Powell, Jr., 44, April Eugenia Livingston, 36, and Donna Faye Powell, 69. All three are from George County.

Pierce said James, Donna and Livingston were all riding in the same vehicle when they were hit head-on by another driver on Marshall Smith Road near the intersection of Barton-Agricola Road.

Dailey was treated for minor injuries at George Regional Hospital. The accident is still under investigation.

