UPDATE: Bond set at $1M for George Co. DUI suspect - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

UPDATE: Bond set at $1M for George Co. DUI suspect

Kimberlie Dailey, 28, of George County was arrested right after the fatal accident. She's charged with DUI Causing Death (times three). (Photo source: George Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Kimberlie Dailey, 28, of George County was arrested right after the fatal accident. She's charged with DUI Causing Death (times three). (Photo source: George Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The woman who drove head on into a vehicle on Marshall Smith Road in George County Wednesday afternoon is now bing held on a $1 million bond after being charged with DUI Causing Death (times three).

Kimberlie Dailey, 28, of George County was arrested right after the fatal accident. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at scene. The other later died at Singing River Hospital.

Officials identified the victims as James Andrew Powell, Jr., 44, April Eugenia Livingston, 36, and Donna Faye Powell, 69. All three are from George County.

Pierce said James, Donna and Livingston were all riding in the same vehicle when they were hit head-on by another driver on Marshall Smith Road near the intersection of Barton-Agricola Road.

Dailey was treated for minor injuries at George Regional Hospital. The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly