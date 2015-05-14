Jackson Co. honors fallen heroes

On Thursday, May 14, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department will pay tribute to its seven fallen officers during a wreath laying ceremony. The tribute will be at the Crestlawn Memorial Park at 2 p.m.The officers who will be remembered are:--Ocean Springs police Sgt. Ernest F. "Red" Beaugez, died 05/27/54, at age 34--Pascagoula police Officer Jeffery Rugheimer, died 05/30/72, at age 24--Pascagoula police Major Nathaniel Smith, died 05/22/76, at age 39--National Park Service Ranger Robert McGhee, died 05/26/90, at age 50--Jackson County Sheriffs Deputy Bruce Evans, died 07/18/00, at age 30--Moss Point police Officer Larry Lee, died 10/17/02, at age 43--Pascagoula police Officer Terry Michael Byrd, died 03/27/06, at age 26The Sheriff's Department Honor Guard will also perform a ceremony at McGhee's grave site. This is the 25th anniversary of McGhee's death.McGhee was shot and killed at the Gulf Islands National Seashore Park by two escaped convicts. McGhee stopped the suspects when they ran a stop sign. During that stop, the suspects opened fire, killing McGhee.The event is part of Police Memorial Week.



