FoFo Gilich to be sworn in as Biloxi's mayor Wednesday

The inauguration of Mayor-elect Andrew "FoFo" Gilich will be held Wednesday, May 20. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Biloxi Civic Center.

The ceremony will be free and open to the public.

Gilich captured 60 percent of the 7,253 votes counted in Tuesday's special election to fill the remaining term of A.J. Holloway. Gilich won nine of the city's ten voting precincts.

