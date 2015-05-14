Only survivor in De Soto National Forest helicopter crash files lawsuit

The only survivor of a deadly helicopter crash in the De Soto National Forest is taking his case to court.

Brendan Mullen, 42, of Helena, Montana, has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers of the helicopter he was riding on during a prescribed burn, as well as the engine inside it. Those companies are Bell Helicopter Textron and Rolls-Royce Corporation.

Mullen was a supervisory forest technician for the U.S. Forest Service when the helicopter he was riding on crashed on March 30 killing two others aboard. He was in charge of dispersing the material to ignite the fire for the controlled burn.

The lawsuit alleges the Bell 206L-1 helicopter had a defective engine which caused the helicopter to crash. The lawsuit states, "During the flight, horns sounded and the pilot said 'we lost power.'"

Mullen's family members report the crew had little time to react, but Mullen was able to cut himself out of his harnesses and managed to escape.

He sustained major injuries, including severe burns and a broken neck. He's had to undergo several surgeries at USA Medical Center in Mobile.

Mullen's lawsuit requests a jury trial and an undisclosed amount in damages.

