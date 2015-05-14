Navy lends a helping hand in Waveland

Twenty Oceanographers from Stennis and five Navy Seabees from Gulfport combined their man and woman power to make a difference at MLK Park. (Photo source: WLOX)

The children of Waveland will play on an improved playground when they return to Martin Luther King Park, thanks to The Naval Oceanography Command at Stennis Space Center in Hancock County.

They painted every building on the grounds as well as the performing arts stage, replaced rotted wood, trimmed trees and bushes and re-mulched all of the flower beds in the park.

The civilian and military volunteers say it's all about giving back to the community they now live in.

"We are pretty much guests in this state. Some of us were born here and raised here, but I'm a guest in this state. I firmly believe it's important to get acclimated in the community and give back," said Navy volunteer John Hetrick.

"Parks keep kids out of trouble. If they have somewhere to go, then they are not going to be doing tomfoolery somewhere else," said Annalyn Lawe.

"We were here last year, but the weather was not cooperating,” said group coordinator Andrew Ribar. “It was really cold, and we wanted to paint these buildings out here, but we couldn't because of the temperatures. Carrie Duncan had a good forecast, so we came out here, had great weather and we were able to finish what we had started."

The park improvements were made in preparation for the Juneteenth celebration that will be held there next month.

