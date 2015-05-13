Ms Gulf Coast Lady Bulldogs open the NJCAA Div. II Softball Tournament with big win

The Lady Bulldogs continued their winning ways on Wednesday and leaped past Owens 7-0. Deborah Elmore supplied the big hit, a three-run homer in the third inning that sailed over the left field fence. That was Elmore's sixth home run on the season.



Elmore told MGCCC Sports Information Director Don Hammack, "We have a lot of confidence coming from two championships and I feel like we were really relaxed and ready to play."



Alyssa Hardy led off the game with a double and scored on a wild pitch. Later, Kaitlin Lee raced home on a Kamryn Theriot sacrifice fly ball.



Hardy wasn't done. She came through with her second double in the third inning and was driven home by a Theriot double. Following a Brittany Cooley single, Elmore cracked the three-run blast.



Gulf Coast (46-11) advance in the winners bracket to face Lincoln Land (44-12) 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Lincoln Land, the No. 7 seed beat No.. 10 seed Sauk Valley 8-0.



