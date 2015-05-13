DEA raid at Waveland doctor's office

The Mississippi Drug Enforcement Agency and Bureau f Narcotics raided a doctor's office in Waveland Wednesday evening. Agents reportedly detained a doctor, a nurse, and a nurse technician from a business called Total Health Solutions. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Mississippi Drug Enforcement Agency and Bureau of Narcotics raided a doctor's office in Waveland Wednesday evening.

Agents reportedly detained a doctor, a nurse, and a nurse technician from a business called Total Health Solutions. Agents also tell us several boxes marked "evidence" were seized from the office.

DEA leaders were tight lipped about the raid. State DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Danny Comeaux told us he would be able to talk about the case after a federal court hearing in Gulfport Thursday. Officials also tell us a federal indictment will be unsealed during that court hearing.

WLOX News will have a crew in federal court for those court proceedings.

