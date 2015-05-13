West Harrison Lady Hurricanes ready to play in Class 5A Fast Pitch Softball finals

Head coach Brittany Rogers has been bringing the Lady Canes to the Kelley Baseball and Softball training facility in Gulfport.Senior Ashley Sexton says the facility has been beneficial. She's batting .394. The special video pitching machine gives the Lady Canes a chance to see a variety of pitches.Sexton said, "It helps a lot. They have this pitching machine that throws different pitches. It teaches us not to see just one pitch and it's just a different atmosphere."So what's been the difference in making it to the state finals this season? Senior pitcher Jackie Shows says the Lady Canes are a close knit group."The different this year has to be the bond we have on the team, "stated Shows. "We're all just close and we have each others back on and off the field."Coach Rogers says Neshoba Central has a veteran pitcher on the mound and she's young.Rogers said, "Neshoba has an eighth grader. She pitched last year in the state championship game. Real effective, I've heard. So, we'll see what happens."





Neshoba Central has posted 29 wins and only one loss on the season. Game two of the best-of-three Class 5A championship finals is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in Ridgeland.





