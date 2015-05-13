Class 5A South State Baseball: East Central and George County cl - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Class 5A South State Baseball: East Central and George County clash again

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
LUCEDALE, MS (WLOX) - George County celebrated Tuesday's win over East Central with a fireworks display.  

Rebels catcher Blake Fields displayed his own fireworks when he lit up the scoreboard with this solo home run in the second inning, his 5th home run on the season.

Fields said, "I was just sitting fastball away and he threw it away, so I hit it."

Junior standout Walker Robbins smacked a base hit into centerfield in the third inning that drove home Tanner Huddleton.  Robbins is batting .361 with 28 RBI's.

Robbins says trying to beat East Central Thursday night won't be easy.

The 17 and 10 Hornets will send ace Konnor Pilkington on the mound.  He has 8 wins, one loss and carries a 1.08 earned run average with 104 strikeouts.

"He's a lefty and that's one thing and he's able to throw it hard, "stated Robbins.  "so, that's two good things for lefties and our mindset is thinking away, staying back and trying to hit that fastball because that's his out pitch."

George County head coach Brandon Davis is proud of his team but knows East Central has plenty of talent, as the Rebels and Hornets are members of Region 8-5A.

Davis said, "It's going to be a really good match up and it's what South State is suppose to be about.  We're in the same District and that says a lot for our District and this area of baseball here."

