Biloxi Shuckers win a 14-10 slug fest over the Jackson Generals - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Shuckers win a 14-10 slug fest over the Jackson Generals

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers needed all the runs they could muster beginning Wednesday morning in Jackson, Tennessee.  Biloxi banged out a franchise-record 14 runs on 20 hits to pull away from the Generals.

The Shuckers exploded for five runs in the seventh and five runs in the eighth inning to take a 14-4 lead. 

Orlando Arcia, Nick Ramirez, Michael Reed and Nathan Orf combined for 12 hits in 20 at-bats, with 10 runs, three doubles and six RBIs.

Shuckers starting pitcher Jacob Barnes was looking for his first win of the season.  However, things didn't go his way.  Barnes gave up four runs (three earned), on eight hits, a walk and six strikeouts.  Barnes was relieved after 4.2 innings after the General tied the game at 4.

Brent Suter (W, 2-1) came in and allowed just one run on five hits and two strikeouts in 3.1 innings.  Martin Viramontes gave up 4 runs in a third inning pitched.  Eric Marzec pitching 0.2 innings and gave up one run.

Jackson reliever Jordan Shipers suffered his second loss of the season after the Shuckers exploded for five runs in the seventh.

The victory kept Biloxi atop the Southern League South Division standings and became only the second team in the league to post 20 victories.

The Shuckers and Generals clash Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with left handed pitcher Hobbs Johnson (2-0, 2.39 ERA) taking the mound for Biloxi.  Jackson will counter with left handed pitcher Jake Zokan (1-1, 6.75 ERA).

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved. 

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:46:15 GMT
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly