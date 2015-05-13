Biloxi Shuckers win a 14-10 slug fest over the Jackson Generals

The Biloxi Shuckers needed all the runs they could muster beginning Wednesday morning in Jackson, Tennessee. Biloxi banged out a franchise-record 14 runs on 20 hits to pull away from the Generals.



The Shuckers exploded for five runs in the seventh and five runs in the eighth inning to take a 14-4 lead.



Orlando Arcia, Nick Ramirez, Michael Reed and Nathan Orf combined for 12 hits in 20 at-bats, with 10 runs, three doubles and six RBIs.



Shuckers starting pitcher Jacob Barnes was looking for his first win of the season. However, things didn't go his way. Barnes gave up four runs (three earned), on eight hits, a walk and six strikeouts. Barnes was relieved after 4.2 innings after the General tied the game at 4.



Brent Suter (W, 2-1) came in and allowed just one run on five hits and two strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Martin Viramontes gave up 4 runs in a third inning pitched. Eric Marzec pitching 0.2 innings and gave up one run.



Jackson reliever Jordan Shipers suffered his second loss of the season after the Shuckers exploded for five runs in the seventh.



The victory kept Biloxi atop the Southern League South Division standings and became only the second team in the league to post 20 victories.



The Shuckers and Generals clash Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with left handed pitcher Hobbs Johnson (2-0, 2.39 ERA) taking the mound for Biloxi. Jackson will counter with left handed pitcher Jake Zokan (1-1, 6.75 ERA).



