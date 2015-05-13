Police release new details surrounding Gulfport kidnapping inves - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police release new details surrounding Gulfport kidnapping investigation

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

We are learning more details about an ongoing kidnapping investigation at a Gulfport hotel.

Gulfport Police Department spokesman Sgt. Damon McDaniel said the investigation was launched after a report came in that a woman was having a seizure in a room at the Value Place Hotel on Highway 49 around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

McDaniel said a woman reported the seizure after she tried to contact a friend who was reportedly staying in the hotel.

After hearing strange noises coming from the room, the Gulfport Fire Department was called to the scene. McDaniel said that's when firefighters found a woman bound with clothing.

Police were then called to the scene, and the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

McDaniel said investigators have developed a person of interest in the case. That identity will be released when police confirm the identity of the suspect.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

