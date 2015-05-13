Father, mother and son arrested following marijuana grow bust

Hancock County and state narcotics investigators say they took down a marijuana grow operation Wednesday that was a family affair. Now, a mother, father and son are facing charges surrounding the bust.

Hancock County Narcotics Division Cmdr. Jeremy Skinner said the county's narcotics task force, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, raided the family's home, located at 5043 Broken Arrow Drive, in the Kiln.

Skinner said a search of the home uncovered a room in the attic specially designed, constructed, insulated and equipped to grow high-grade pot. Investigators also found 22 plants outside the home and several more plants inside.

Skinner said Deborah Duncan, 50, and Davis Duncan, 18, were at home when the bust went down. Deborah is charged with cultivation of marijuana and Davis is charged with cultivation of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

We have confirmed the father, Doyle Duncan, has also been arrested in connection with the grow operation.

Skinner said more arrests could be made.

