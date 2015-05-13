Glenda Williams named Mississippi substitute teacher of the year

Glenda Williams was named Mississippi's substitute of the year.The staff at Kelly Education Staffing says the principal at Harrison Central Alternative School, Joycelyn Moody, nominated Mrs. Williams for her enthusiasm and her dedication.Mrs. Williams' professional career was in the banking industry. She held various positions in that field for more than 20 years. When she interviewed with Kelly Staffing in 2006, she told the company she wanted to work with children because she believes they are the future.Today, Williams says she does it all for the students."Oh, I come to work every day because the children, they need someone," said Williams. "They are out there by themselves. A lot of them have just one parent. So I'm trying to be that other parent for them, just trying to make it work."She was named Gulfport substitute of the year, which made her eligible for the state award as well. Mrs. Williams had no idea she would be presented with the award Wednesday.