Authorities identify 3 killed in head-on collision

The three people who were killed in a head-on collision in George County on Wednesday have been identified.

George County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Shonna Pierce said the victims are James Andrew Powell, Jr., 44, April Eugenia Livingston, 36, and Donna Faye Powell, 69. All three are from George County.

Pierce said James, Donna and Livingston were all riding in the same vehicle when they were hit head-on by another driver on Marshall Smith Road near the intersection of Barton-Agricola Road.

The fatal wreck happened around 1:30 p.m.

Officials tell us James and Livingston died at the scene. Donna died en route to Singing River Hospital.

Pierce said the driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries at George Regional Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.