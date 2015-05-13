New K9 officer hits the streets in George Co.

A new K9 officer joins the George County Sheriff's Department to help sweep drugs and crime off the streets. Her name is Zi Zi, and she is a 2-year-old half Malinois and half German Shepherd.

Deputies say she was purchased with drug forfeiture funds, and will be able to assist the department in patrolling and narcotics detection.

Patrice Clark was on hand for an interview with Zi Zi and her handler. She will have the story tonight on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

