Gilich appoints Cliff Kirkland as head of transition team

After a short but intense campaign, the only thing standing between Andrew “FoFo” Gilich and the Biloxi mayor's seat is a swearing-in, but Gilich is already making decisions.

The mayor-elect announced Wednesday that he has chosen Cliff Kirkland as head of his transition team.

"It's an exciting time in the City of Biloxi. I think most of the people felt that yesterday during the election," said Kirkland.

According to Kirkland, this is one of the busier times for a mayor to take office. Several city projects are underway, including the pressing issue of trying to open a baseball stadium as quickly as possible.

"There's a lot on his plate before he walks in the door, and he's kind enough to ask me to help. I look forward to doing that," said Kirkland.

Gilich has tasked Kirkland with helping make the change of administration as smooth as possible. He said there seems to be a tremendous amount of goodwill following Gilich into office.

That's also the feeling among other city departments, including Biloxi Main Street. Main Street Executive Director Kay Carter says after two decades of having the same mayor, she knows there will be plenty of change when FoFo is sworn in.

"At this point, we don't really know what that's going to be, but we're ready for it. We're ready for change," said Carter.

Businessman Roy Ebberman hopes to see some of that change as well.

"I'm looking for some changes, and I'm looking for this economy to turn around down here," Ebberman said.

He thinks the key to FoFo's success will be how he handles tourism. Ebberman wants to see Biloxi become more attractive to out-of-towners. He believes the mayor-elect can make that happen.

"He's passionate. He's passionate about what he believes in. He's passionate about Biloxi, and we need that," said Ebberman.

As of now, Gilich hasn't announced his swearing-in date. Kirkland even told us he has confiscated Gilich's phone, temporarily, until he has had enough rest.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

?

?