Corps gets ready for hurricane season with exercise at Keesler

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District will conduct an exercise of its Recovery Field Office at Keesler Air Force Base Wednesday and Thursday.

The district's recovery field office is responsible for coordinating the Corps' response to natural disasters in Mississippi in support of FEMA.

The exercise is designed to maintain preparedness by testing policies and plans, standard operating procedures, and train team members by placing them in real life situations. The goal is to be ready to respond to civil emergencies including hurricanes.

The Vicksburg District last deployed the Recovery Field Office to Keesler in 2005 to support FEMA operations after Hurricane Katrina. The Corps' response included providing water and ice, debris removal, temporary critical public facilities, temporary roofing and power generation.

Mike Lacy will be there and have more tonight on WLOX News and WLOX.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.