Turtle strandings on the rise

As the weather warms up, the number of reported turtle strandings is also on the rise. During the third weekend in May, the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies had to rescue nearly a dozen turtles.Officials are reminding fisherman that if you accidentally hook a turtle, don't try and remove the hook. Instead, report it to the IMMS (1-888-DOLPHIN.)In recent years, the IMMS has rehabilitated several hundred Kemp's Ridley sea turtles and then returned them to the wild.

