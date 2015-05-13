Katrina +10 talks casino industry

The Mississippi Gaming Commission will meet Wednesday night to see where the gaming industry is at post-Katrina. It all plays into part with the Katrina +10 exhibit at the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art.

The Category 5 hurricane wiped out nearly every casino across South Mississippi. With a majority of the casinos now rebuilt, the next question is where are we headed next?

The event will include a panel of South Mississippians, including former chairman of the Mississippi Gaming Commission Jerry St. Pe, Director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission Alan Godfrey, longtime Biloxi gaming attorney Michael Cavanaugh, and longtime Biloxi banker Chevis Swetman.

Wednesday's event will take place at the IP Casino Resort and Spa. The conversation is set to get underway at 7:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.