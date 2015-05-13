Biloxi Shuckers beat the Jackson Generals 6-3 to jump back into first place

Tyler Wagner became the first five-game winner in the Southern League. He gave up three runs in five innings, walked one and struck out four and has given up only four runs in 20 innings on the mound in the month of May.



Wagner received assistance from his Biloxi teammates. Nick Ramirez had 2 hits in three trips to the plate with two doubles and three RBIs. The big hit was a triple with the bases loaded in the fifth inning that propelled the Shuckers to a 6-3 lead.



Michael Reed was 1 for 3 with a home run, 2 RBIs and scored a run. Orlando Arcia was 3 for 5 with a double and a run scored. He has reached base in 13-straight games.



The Shuckers' bullpen combine to shut down the Generals over three innings. Mike Strong, Jaye Chapman and Austin Ross pitched well. Ross secured his first save of the season in his first opportunity.



The Shuckers and Generals clash Wednesday morning beginning at 11:05. Biloxi will send right handed pitcher Jacob Barnes (0-4, 4.79 ERA) on the mound against Generals left handed pitcher Scott DeCocco (0-2, 7.59 ERA).



Individual game tickets for the Biloxi Shuckers will go on sale 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Shuckers Team Store and all Ticketmaster outlets.



