Biloxi Shuckers beat the Jackson Generals 6-3 to jump back into - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Shuckers beat the Jackson Generals 6-3 to jump back into first place

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -  Tyler Wagner became the first five-game winner in the Southern League.  He gave up three runs in five innings, walked one and struck out four and has given up only four runs in 20 innings on the mound in the month of May.

Wagner received assistance from his Biloxi teammates.  Nick Ramirez had 2 hits in three trips to the plate with two doubles and three RBIs.  The big hit was a triple with the bases loaded in the fifth inning that propelled the Shuckers to a 6-3 lead.

Michael Reed was 1 for 3 with a home run, 2 RBIs and scored a run.  Orlando Arcia was 3 for 5 with a double and a run scored. He has reached base in 13-straight games.

The Shuckers' bullpen combine to shut down the Generals over three innings.  Mike Strong, Jaye Chapman and Austin Ross pitched well.  Ross secured his first save of the season in his first opportunity.

The Shuckers and Generals clash Wednesday morning beginning at 11:05.  Biloxi will send right handed pitcher Jacob Barnes (0-4, 4.79 ERA) on the mound against Generals left handed pitcher Scott DeCocco (0-2, 7.59 ERA).

Individual game tickets for the Biloxi Shuckers will go on sale 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Shuckers Team Store and all Ticketmaster outlets.

Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:46:15 GMT
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly