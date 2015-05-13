High School Baseball: Class 6A, Class 5A & Class 4A South State playoffs

St. Stanislaus needed just 5 innings to beat North Pike in game one of the Class 4A South State finals Tuesday night in Bay St. Louis.



Greer Holston was slated to get the starting nod on the mound for the Rockachaws, but felt soreness in his pitching arm, so senior Jonathan Artigues got the start.



Artigues, who signed a baseball scholarship with Tulane, gave up 2 runs on 3 hits in five innings to post the win for St. Stanislaus (26-4).



The Rockachaws cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the second with a runner on third base. Nick Bulot hit a bouncer to the Jaguars shortstop. That was good enough to plate Zach James.



st. Stanislaus led 2-0 in the bottom of the third on a triple off the bat of Chase Rhodes. Adam Guillot raced home giving the Rockachaws momentum.



Greer Holston added a second run in the third with an RBI single that scored Rhodes giving St. Stanislaus a 3-0 advantage.



In the top of the fourth inning North Pike had two outs and runners on second and third. The Jaguars scored both runners on a double off Artigues and it looked as if North Pike had stopped the Rockachaws momentum.



That was not to be. In the bottom of the inning, Adam Guillot drove the ball down the line in right field. Ryan Pitalo galloped home to make it 4-2 St. Stanislaus.



Chase Rhodes added a second run in the fourth inning on a single into right field and Patrick McRaney scored.



The Jaguars would use three pitchers on the night. Leading 8-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning, after the Jaguars pitcher walked the bases loaded twice... Noah Nicaud belted a Grand Slam home run and that would bring-in the ten-run rule. The Rockachaws prevailed 12-2 in five innings and can wrap-up the South State finals and a trip to the Class 4A Championship series by beating North Pike on the road beginning 6 p.m. Thursday.



George County celebrated an impressive 7-1 win over East Central in game one of the Class 5A best-of-three South State playoff series Tuesday night in Lucedale.



The Hornets scored the games first run in the top of the second on a two-out RBI off the bat of Hunter Barfiled that plated Seth Stockman from third base.



East Central would be unable to score any more runs after that while the Rebels would come up big at the plate.



In the bottom of the second Meridian Community College signee Blake Fields lifted a solo-home run to right field that tied the game.



After that the Rebels would dominate. Leading 3-1 in the bottom of the third, Walker Robbins smacked a base hit to center. Tanner Huddleston jogged home to give George County a 4-1 lead.



Blake Fields would cap George County's scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning.



The Rebels take aim on a sweep of the Hornets 6 p.m. Thursday night at East Central. The home standing Hornets will have their ace Konnor Pilkington on the mound as East Central faces a must-win situation.



Oak Grove, the defending Class 6A State Champs, trailed Biloxi 3-1 Tuesday night before the Warriors rallied to post a 10-4 decision in game one of the South State finals. The Indians and Warriors will clash in game two 7 p.m. Friday night in Biloxi.



