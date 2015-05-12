Swetman says he wishes Gilich the best - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Swetman says he wishes Gilich the best

Windy Swetman entered his campaign party to thunderous applause Tuesday night. He made his way around the room, thanking his supporters before giving a heartfelt speech. (Photo source: WLOX) Windy Swetman entered his campaign party to thunderous applause Tuesday night. He made his way around the room, thanking his supporters before giving a heartfelt speech. (Photo source: WLOX)
Swetman got a hug from his youngest supporter. (Photo source: WLOX) Swetman got a hug from his youngest supporter. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

FoFo Gilich and Windy Swetman both made it to the Biloxi mayor's run-off election, but soon after the polls closed on Tuesday night, Gilich was announced the winner. That didn't stop Windy Swetman from entering his campaign party to thunderous applause. He made his way around the room, thanking his supporters before giving a heartfelt speech.

"I want to tell you thank you very much for allowing me to be your candidate. We worked hard. We fought the good fight, and we fell a little short tonight," said Swetman.

Fighting back tears, Swetman talked about his love for the city of Biloxi and how hard he and his team have worked since entering the race, and then learning there would be a run-off election.

"The past two weeks have been really hectic. We've worked as hard as we could work, walking door to door, making phone calls, and I respect what the voters of Biloxi want. I'm here to get up tomorrow morning and be proud to be a Biloxian and continue to move forward, hopefully together," said Swetman.

As for the campaign, Swetman says he has no regrets.

"We worked hard, we ran a positive campaign, and I fought the fight and I'm proud to have been able to be there and be a voice for all those people that voted for me, believed in me, and believed in the message that I had," said Swetman.

When asked about his aspirations to run again in 2017, he had this to say about his future in local politics.

"That's not anything I'm thinking about right now. I think right now, we just let the dust settle and it's important that we all get behind the new mayor, and we support the new administration because that's what's good for Biloxi," said Swetman.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

