I-10 wreck has traffic backed up into LA

Traffic is backed up into Louisiana tonight because of a wreck on the eastbound side of Interstate 10. A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says two vehicles collided near the one mile marker just before 9 p.m.

Injuries have been reported, but we aren't sure how many people may be hurt.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. Look for the latest coming up on WLOX News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.