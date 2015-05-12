Family of 6 loses everything in Wade house fire - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Family of 6 loses everything in Wade house fire

Jeffrey Evans and his wife, Heather, said they've lived at this home for several years with no problems. (Photo source: WLOX) Jeffrey Evans and his wife, Heather, said they've lived at this home for several years with no problems. (Photo source: WLOX)
If you would like to help the fire victims, an account has been set up through Hancock Bank under the name Jeffery Evans. (Photo source: WLOX) If you would like to help the fire victims, an account has been set up through Hancock Bank under the name Jeffery Evans. (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A family of six in the Wade community of Jackson County is homeless after flames ripped through their house. The fire happened around 3 p.m. Monday on Jerry Davis Road.

"It was like a nightmare, a bad dream. You just want to wake up from it and everything would still be intact," said fire victim Jeffery Evans.

Jeffrey Evans and his wife, Heather, said they've lived at this home for several years with no problems. That all changed just one day ago when they pulled up and saw flames swallowing the place they call home.

"It was awful. It started as a little patch and spread in a matter of seconds," said Heather.

"It was coming up from all sides of the house, and smoke was coming out from all the vents and everywhere," Jeffrey said.

The couple called 911 for help to hopefully save the home. At the same time, Jeffery said he ran inside to grab some precious memories of the couple's 7-month-old daughter who recently passed away.

"The only thing I was able to get was the stuff that was on my daughter's grave. Two stuffed animals. I was able to get out and put it in my truck," said Jeffrey.

As fire and police officials sifted through the charred remains of their home, the fire victims said it's devastating to see everything they worked so hard for now gone.

"We lost everything," Heather said.

"I guess trying to explain it to the kids that all their stuff is gone and that their favorite toys are no more," said Jeffrey.

They are thankful that their children were not home when the fire ignited Monday afternoon.

"No one was hurt. Everybody is okay. There is stuff of sentimental value in the house, but everything else can be replaced, but a life, there is never a price on it," Jeffrey said.

The Evans family is now asking South Mississippians for their prayers and support, because they know the road to rebuilding their home will be a long one.

If you would like to help the fire victims, an account has been set up through Hancock Bank under the name Jeffery Evans.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:08:09 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Conference USA baseball tournament played under sunny skies following shaky start

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:06:33 GMT
    Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)Thousands of fans outlast a rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Thousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournamentThousands outlast rainy forecast to watch C-USA tournament

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

    After multiple weather delays early in the week, the Conference USA baseball tournament wrapped up Sunday with full stands.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    More >>

  • Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Using food as medicine: Woman's battle against cancer being studied by Harvard researchers

    Thursday, May 24 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-05-25 00:11:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 24 2018 9:27 PM EDT2018-05-25 01:27:18 GMT
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)
    Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)Kathy Mydlach-Bero (Source: Kathy Mydlach-Bero)

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>

    A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly