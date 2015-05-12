Family of 6 loses everything in Wade house fire

If you would like to help the fire victims, an account has been set up through Hancock Bank under the name Jeffery Evans. (Photo source: WLOX)



A family of six in the Wade community of Jackson County is homeless after flames ripped through their house. The fire happened around 3 p.m. Monday on Jerry Davis Road.

"It was like a nightmare, a bad dream. You just want to wake up from it and everything would still be intact," said fire victim Jeffery Evans.

Jeffrey Evans and his wife, Heather, said they've lived at this home for several years with no problems. That all changed just one day ago when they pulled up and saw flames swallowing the place they call home.

"It was awful. It started as a little patch and spread in a matter of seconds," said Heather.

"It was coming up from all sides of the house, and smoke was coming out from all the vents and everywhere," Jeffrey said.

The couple called 911 for help to hopefully save the home. At the same time, Jeffery said he ran inside to grab some precious memories of the couple's 7-month-old daughter who recently passed away.

"The only thing I was able to get was the stuff that was on my daughter's grave. Two stuffed animals. I was able to get out and put it in my truck," said Jeffrey.

As fire and police officials sifted through the charred remains of their home, the fire victims said it's devastating to see everything they worked so hard for now gone.

"We lost everything," Heather said.

"I guess trying to explain it to the kids that all their stuff is gone and that their favorite toys are no more," said Jeffrey.

They are thankful that their children were not home when the fire ignited Monday afternoon.

"No one was hurt. Everybody is okay. There is stuff of sentimental value in the house, but everything else can be replaced, but a life, there is never a price on it," Jeffrey said.

The Evans family is now asking South Mississippians for their prayers and support, because they know the road to rebuilding their home will be a long one.

If you would like to help the fire victims, an account has been set up through Hancock Bank under the name Jeffery Evans.

