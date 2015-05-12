Gilich wins Biloxi's mayoral race

Andrew "Fofo" Gilich said winning the Biloxi mayor's race is especially sweet after running what he called a hard fought campaign. (Photo source: WLOX)

Biloxians have a new mayor. Fofo Gilich won Tuesday's runoff election with 4,319 votes to Windy Swetman's 2,914.

Tuesday night, Gilich said he was humbled that Biloxi voters had chosen him to lead their city. He said winning the mayor's race is especially sweet after running what he called a hard fought campaign.

"It's just terrific. They say success never comes to someone who quits. There's on quitting for us. No quitting Biloxi. We just overcame a lot of obstacles. We're going to make Biloxi overcome a lot of obstacles," Gilich said. "Everybody down here knows, when you push Biloxi, Biloxi pushes back."

Gilich say one of his biggest obstacles was defending himself against those who questioned his character.

"We've had to face these folks in Jackson in one way or the other as far as endorsements and as far as the Republican party. They questioned my intentions as a Republican and I think people saw through that. Purely political foolishness."

Now that the race is over, Mayor-elect Gilich said he is ready to help move the city forward.

"We have an open mind and we can connect and we can talk. That's the way we'll be. There's a Beatles song 'We can work it out.' We're going to work it out with the council and with anybody have to deal with from Jackson all the way down here."

Gilich will take over the reminder of AJ Holloway's term. The long-serving former mayor resigned from office citing health concerns. Since that day in late January, four members of the Biloxi City Council have served as acting mayor. And when Gilich takes over, he will become the city's fifth mayor in the last five months.

