Pass Christian man charged with grand larceny

Harrison County Sheriff Melvin Brisolara said deputies responded to a criminal complaint Sunday, regarding the theft of a 20 foot utility trailer. Brisolara said deputies followed the stolen trailer tire tracks, which lead them to 8345 Henley Road in Pass Christian.

That's where authorities say Gary Dwayne Traylor lives.

The stolen trailer was recovered on the north side of the residence. Traylor, 32, was arrested on scene and charged with grand larceny.

According to Brisolara, Traylor was placed into custody at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

