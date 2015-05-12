D'Iberville moving forward with big plans - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville moving forward with big plans

D'Iberville Mayor Rusty Quave (Photo source: WLOX) D'Iberville Mayor Rusty Quave (Photo source: WLOX)
About 150 people were in attendance at the city's civic center to hear the introduction by Mayor Rusty Quave and the address by City Manager Bobby Eleuterius. (Photo source: WLOX) About 150 people were in attendance at the city's civic center to hear the introduction by Mayor Rusty Quave and the address by City Manager Bobby Eleuterius. (Photo source: WLOX)
D'Iberville City Manager Bobby Eleuterius (Photo source: WLOX) D'Iberville City Manager Bobby Eleuterius (Photo source: WLOX)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

When it comes to D'Iberville, 2015 begins and ends with the Scarlet Pearl Casino. It's now under construction with an opening set for the end of the year.

Bobby Eleuterius is the city manager.

“It's a game changer for the City of D'Iberville. This is going to bring in thousands of tourists into our city over the next few years,” Eleuterius said.

Those tourists will need to be kept safe. That's why a new $4 million police station is now in the works, according to Eleuterius.

Police Chief Wayne Payne likes the idea.

“Well, it's very important. We've already grown out of the building that we're in. We're very thankful for the building. We've got civic leaders and politicians that truly care about the citizens and about the city,” Payne explained.

While the upcoming completion of the $300 million Scarlet Pearl Casino was the talk of the town, so was something else. That's the upcoming completion of a $40 million diverging diamond highway project at the intersection of Interstate 110 and Interstate 10.

Business people can't wait for that to open. One of them is hotel executive Derrick Bush.

“It's very important. I'm at Home2 Suites by Hilton at the Promenade, and we get guests that get lost trying to find us. They say it's a maze trying to get around the Promenade with the construction and everything,” Bush explained.

Recently, annexed residents of the city also got some good news from the city manager.

“We're also getting ready to expand water, sewer and fire protection up to those new residents, at a cost of about $3.7 million,” said Eleuterius.

He also said beautifying the city is a major goal in the coming months.

“We have applied for a $20,000 grant, of which the city will match with an additional $20,000 to work on the project.”

A new sportsplex is also on the way.

“We intend to spend about $4 million to make that a state of the art facility,” said Eleuterius.

Judging from the reaction of the crowd, they liked what they heard.

Today's event was hosted by the city's chamber of commerce with about 150 people in attendance.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

