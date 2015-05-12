Fire destroys two story home in Jackson County

The state fire marshal has joined Jackson County investigators today at a fire scene in the Wade community. They're looking for clues to determine how a fire ignited Monday afternoon. That fire tore through a two story home 3512 Jerry Davis Road.

"It was a big fire, a big house," Jackson County Emergency Operations Director Earl Etheridge said.

Family members of the homeowners say the couple lost everything in that fire. They're setting up a way for people to donate to the fire victims.

No injuries were reported.

