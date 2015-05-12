Sod installed at MGM Park - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sod installed at MGM Park

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

MGM Park just got a little greener. The baseball diamond is getting a fresh layer of sod this week.

For more than a year, the Biloxi city block at the corner of Caillavet Street and Highway 90 has been in transformation mode. Looking at it now, it's hard to see that the lot used to be home to a parking lot.

Biloxi Shuckers co-owner Tim Bennett is excited to see that the project is taking shape.

"We're finally starting to get grass on the ground. The video boards are going in. All of the seats are starting to come in. So, things are starting to look up. We're very happy here at MGM Park," said Bennett.

Construction is rolling, and because of the time crunch, there's a whole lot going on at the same time. Yates Construction manager Jason Wold said it's not typical to have such a busy and bustling work site. He wants to get the three acres of Bermuda grass laid so that it has a three to four week growing period to take root.

"We're trying to pull this in early as much as we can. So, we would like to not have so much activity going around it, but that's just part of it at this point," said Wold.

According to Wold, there's still a lot to do after the sod is laid, like the protective padding on the outfield fence.

"Obviously, there's a lot of stuff inside. The players' facilities, the press box, concessions, kitchens. We still have a lot of space in there to finish," Wold said.

Bennett is glad to see that Yates is working hard to have everything complete by the August 4, construction deadline.

"They're moving ahead of pace and actually working ahead of schedule for us," Bennett said.

He is looking forward to the players showing up and hitting the field.

"It took 11 years to say opening day is June 6, so a good day for me," said Bennett.

Right now, the city is facing $150,000 in fines for missed home games. According to city officials, that number is still in negotiations.

