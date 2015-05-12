Vancleave Upper Elementary moves into new building

Faculty, staff and students at Vancleave Upper Elementary are closing out the school year with a bang. On Monday, school leaders cut the ribbon on a brand new school building.

According to Dr. Barry Amacker, Superintendent for the Jackson County School District, the building took about 18 months to build. The old school building was built about 50 years ago.

"I believe that it's a gateway, really, to the future in terms of where we go in Vancleave. It's been a great opportunity for this community to have a new school," said Amacker.

Amacker says they have also added classes at Vancleave High School and Vancleave Lower Elementary.

