Harrison Central Red Rebelettes ready to defend Class 6A Fast Pitch Softball title

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
LYMAN, MS (WLOX) - Harrison Central (27-6) is determined to win back-to-back State Championship titles and should be another exciting best-of-three series beginning 7 p.m. Friday in Ridgeland.  

The Red Rebelettes will face Madison Central (29-3) in the state finals for the second consecutive year.  

Harrison Central head coach Jimmy Parker says Madison Central has almost the same team from last season.  The Red Rebelettes lost a couple of key players from the 2014.  Despite those losses coach Parker was able to count on number of players to get the job done under the win column.

"A lot of young kids stepped up and filled the void, "stated Parker.  "You know this team has a lot of the same characteristics of last year.  They're a close team in the locker room and close team on the field and they never give up."

Junior pitcher Madison Burge will get the starting call on the mound.  She's has posted 12 wins and 3 losses with a 0.71 earned run average. She also has 139 strikeouts.  Besides her pitching, Burge also excels at the plate, batting .328 with 16 runs batted in.

Coach Parker says Burge is so reliable on the mound ,but he says he can also count on freshman pitcher Kristen Cade who has a 5-1 record and a 0.65 ERA with 68 strikeouts.

Senior catcher Natalie Hogue leads Harrison Central with a .412 batting average and 18 runs batted in.  Hogue said, "We know we have a big target on our backs but we know we've worked hard for it and we know how to do it and get the job done."

Kaylen Kosbab carries a .393 batting average and leads the team with 24 hits.  She says the Red Rebelettes are determined to bring back another state title to Lyman.  "We all agree that we want to win and get another ring and make history, "she said.  "We just want to go back and do what we did last year and win."

Madison Central's Haylee Morse has posted a 15-2 won-loss record with a 0.75 earned run average with 139 strikeouts. 

After Friday's game, game 2 begins 2 p.m. Saturday.  If needed, game 3 will also be played following game two.

