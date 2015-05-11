Mississippi Gulf Coast tennis won six of nine matches at NJCAA T - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Gulf Coast tennis won six of nine matches at NJCAA Tournament

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs won six of their nine matches in opening day play on Monday.

Brandon Lane defeated Eric Cender of Hesston College, 6-1, 6-1, in No. 2 singles.

Sam Blackburn beat Hesston's Yuu Sakaguchi, 6-2, 6-1, in No. 3 singles.

In No. 5 singles, Bobby Vo got the job done over Prairie State's Matthew Harston, 6-1, 6-1.

The victories kept coming for Mississippi Gulf Coast as D'Angelo Vaxter rallied in No. 6 singles to defeat Nathan Behrens of Jacksonville College, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

The Bulldogs No. 1 doubles team of Blackburn and Lane advanced by taking out Osiris Carroll and Srdaja Nikolic. 6-3, 6-0.

Skyler Flowers and Travous Wilson netted a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Christian Duchnak and Dave Romero of New Mexico Military Institute.

The NJCAA Division I Tennis Championships will run through Friday.

