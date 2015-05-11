Mississippi Gulf Coast tennis won six of nine matches at NJCAA Tournament



The Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs won six of their nine matches in opening day play on Monday.



Brandon Lane defeated Eric Cender of Hesston College, 6-1, 6-1, in No. 2 singles.



Sam Blackburn beat Hesston's Yuu Sakaguchi, 6-2, 6-1, in No. 3 singles.



In No. 5 singles, Bobby Vo got the job done over Prairie State's Matthew Harston, 6-1, 6-1.



The victories kept coming for Mississippi Gulf Coast as D'Angelo Vaxter rallied in No. 6 singles to defeat Nathan Behrens of Jacksonville College, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.



The Bulldogs No. 1 doubles team of Blackburn and Lane advanced by taking out Osiris Carroll and Srdaja Nikolic. 6-3, 6-0.



Skyler Flowers and Travous Wilson netted a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Christian Duchnak and Dave Romero of New Mexico Military Institute.



The NJCAA Division I Tennis Championships will run through Friday.



