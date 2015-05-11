Individual Biloxi Shuckers game tickets will go on sale this Wed - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Individual Biloxi Shuckers game tickets will go on sale this Wednesday

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The long-awaited opening of MGM Park is slated for June 6 when the Biloxi Shuckers are scheduled to play the Mobile BayBears at 7:20 p.m. 

Individual game tickets will go on sale starting 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Shuckers Team Store and all Ticketmaster outlets.

The Shuckers Team Store is located at 820-B Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (in the CTA bus building). Store hours are Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

The Shuckers are expecting a high demand for tickets and to ensure that as many families and fans as possible will be able to purchase tickets for Opening Night, there will be a maximum of six tickets per purchase for the June 6 game.

Shuckers President Ken Young said, "We are so thankful for Yates Construction and all the subs for their great efforts in making June 6 a possibility.  We know the community will love MGM Park and it will be a wonderful feeling for everyone when the first pitch is finally thrown."

Here's a breakdown of ticket pricing  which does not include Ticketmaster convenience fees:

Club Level: $25.00, $27.00, $28.00

Box Level: $13.00, $15.00, $16.00

Reserved Level: $11.00, $13.00, $14.00

Berm: $10.00, $13.00

Berm seating is only sold on day of the game unless all other seating areas are sold out in advance.

A $1 discount is applied to the above pricing in the Reserved Level for fans with a military ID and for children ages 2012 and for seniors 65 and older. (children under the age of two do not require a ticket). There are no discounts for the June 6 or July 3 games.

