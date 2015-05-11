MSU's Wes Rea is one of five finalists for the C Spire Ferriss Trophy

Former Harrison Central standout Wes Rea, a senior first baseball-designated hitter and team captain for Mississippi State is a finalists for the Ferriss Trophy that will be awarded May 18 at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

Rea has hit .308 with five home runs and 35 runs batted in.

Southern Miss senior pitcher James McMahon has piled up a 10-1 record with a 1.73 earned run average. The Oak Grove native has 48 strikeouts, has given up 10 walks and opponents are hitting .200 against him.

Jackson State senior infielder Melvin Rodriguez is hitting .439 with seven home runs, 20 doubles and 64 runs batted in.

Ole Miss senior pitcher Scott Weathersby has a 4-1 record with a 2.39 earned run average with three saves. He has 48 strikeouts, 12 walks and opponents are batting .209 against him.

Keith Shumaker, a senior pitcher at Millsaps, has hit .417 and besides his pitching success, the Brandon native carries an 8-1 pitching record with a 2.31 earned run average. He won the Southern Athletic Association Player of the Year for the second time in three years.

Pro scouts and college coaches chose the five finalist and they will vote again this week among the five finalists. The coaches/scouts voting will comprise 90 percent of the final vote. Fan voting will count for the remaining 10 percent.

You can call 601-982-8264 for tickets or purchase online at msfame.com. The winner will be announced May 18 at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

