Grandmother, 3 grandchildren displaced by mobile home fire

A grandmother and her three grandchildren will have to sleep somewhere else Monday night after a fire displaced them from their mobile home.That fire happened around 7 p.m. at the Bayou Oaks Mobile Home Park on Switzer Road in Gulfport.Officials tell us the four occupants of the mobile home got out unharmed, but one person who helped douse the flames had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.According to Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt, the grandmother was cooking chicken tenders on her stove. She left for a few minutes to bring her dogs outside. When she returned the stove was on fire.The chief says the kitchen was damaged and the edge of the living had smoke damage. Four pumper trucks responded to the scene."The guys were on it real quick. I was doing some work at station one. I heard it come in, so I drove over there and they had it by the time I got here," Chief Beyerstedt said.





"She was warming up some grease on the stove and took the dogs out for a quick walk and she wasn't outside for more than five minutes. One of the kids ran out saying there was a fire," said Drew Scanlon.

The grandmother and grandchildren will not be able to return home Monday night, but we are told the Red Cross has been called to assist.

The fire chief says unattended cooking is the leading cause of accidental fires.



