Suspects charged in death of police officers appear in court

Dozens of family members of four suspects charged in the deaths of two Hattiesburg police officers gathered outside the Forrest County Detention Center on Monday before court.

One of the Banks' relatives broke out in tears yelling, "Oh Lord, how did this happen?"

When the courtroom opened up, sheriff's deputies patted down family members before they were able to get into the room.

Several Hattiesburg police officers, Mississippi Highway patrolmen, Forrest County Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officials also packed into the courtroom.

Curtis Banks was first up. Judge Gay Polk-Payton told him to raise his hand to be sworn in. As she was reading him the oath he said, "Yes mam." Polk-Payton yelled, "Let me finish." Polk-Payton told Curtis he was charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder.

The district attorney told the judge Curtis was out on bond for possession of a controlled substance from 2013 when he was arrested, and said she will ask to revoke his bond.

"I can't get out," Curtis asked the judge and then the district attorney.

He was appointed a public defender, and bond for accessory after the fact was set at $100,000. Curtis left the courtroom shaking his head at his mother.

Cornelius Clark was brought in next. He's charged with obstruction of justice. Clark told the judge he didn't know what that meant. Polk-Payton told Clark he is accused of helping Marvin Banks escape arrest.

Clark tried to say, “No, I didn't,” but before he could finish, the judge reminded him this was just a bond hearing.

Clark was appointed a public defender. The district attorney asked for bond to be set at $100,000, but since Clark has never been convicted of a felony, Polk-Payton told Clark she was going to cut him a little slack and set bond at $75,000.

The judge called for Joanie Calloway next. The 22-year-old was originally charged with two counts of capital murder, but those charges were reduced to accessory after the fact of capital murder.

Calloway told the judge she did not know what the charge meant. Polk-Payton told Calloway she's charged with helping Marvin Banks avoid arrest, knowing he had just shot two officers.

Calloway whispered to the public defender standing next to her and the judge yelled, "I suggest you listen to me." Since Calloway didn't have any prior felony convictions, the judge also set her bond at $75,000.

Marvin Banks was brought in last. He walked into the courtroom showing no remorse and turned around several times, glaring at police officers in the room.

When the judge asked Marvin questions, he responded, "Yeah," until a public defender whispered something in his ear. Then, he began responding politely, "Yes mam."

"I really wouldn't want to get into the mind of Marvin Banks," Mississippi Department of Public Safety Public Affairs Director Warren Strain, who was in the courtroom, said. "He evidently has no respect for law enforcement. Certainly no respect for the law because of the situation he is in, plus the prior charges filed against him. He's where he needs to be."

Marvin is charged with two counts of capital murder, grand larceny and felon in possession of a firearm. According to investigators, Marvin shot one officer in the head and another in the back before stealing a patrol car and taking off.

Evidence collected from the crime scene, hotel and apartment complex where Marvin was arrested was given to the crime lab in Jackson on Monday. The police car and the car the suspects were stopped in was brought to the lab in Biloxi to be examined.

"It's a tragic situation," Strain said. "Anytime somebody loses their life, be it law enforcement or otherwise, it's a terrible situation, but it's a sad day."

As far as any more arrests, Strain said, "Never say never, but we are pretty sure we got everybody that was involved Saturday night."

We have no word yet on when the suspects will be back in court.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.